Heat advisory in effect: here’s how to avoid heat stress

(WWSB) - A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon until 6pm today for the Suncoast. It is expected that Heat Indexes will reach 106 to 110, which will increase the risk for heat exhaustion or heat stroke. These warm temperatures will last for several days and Heat Advisories will likely be issued again tomorrow.
Symptoms of heat stress include: Dizziness, headache, pale or clammy skin, cramps, nausea and profuse sweating.
Be sure to limit time in the sun during this time if possible, and stay hydrated.
Stay in touch with our First Alert Weather team for updates.
