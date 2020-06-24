Florida now has over 114,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reported on Thursday morning that the state has 114,018 confirmed coronavirus cases.
The cases involve 111,724 Florida residents. The Department of Health also confirmed 3,327 deaths related to the virus.
This is the second highest increase of cases in a 24-hour time span, and it comes just one day after the state experienced its largest increase of COVID-19 cases which was a little more than 5,500.
Some businesses and restaurants on the Suncoast have decided to briefly shutdown due to increasing numbers of the virus.
On Monday evening, a bar near the University of Central Florida had its state alcoholic beverage license suspended for violating reopening guidelines after 13 employees and at least 28 customers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The suspension came two days after Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would begin cracking down on restaurants and bars that fail to follow coronavirus guidelines.
DeSantis has repeatedly reminded the media that numbers will spike as the state increases testing. The governor also urged businesses to enforce rules regarding masks and social distancing.
Some members of Florida’s Congress are now urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue an immediate statewide order that would require all people wear masks in public.
This comes after the state’s rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in recent days, with both the number of cases and rate of positive tests reaching record highs in the past week.
Manatee County commissioners are discussing and deciding the potential of requiring people in the community to wear masks inside businesses.
DeSantis is expected to make a major announcement at Mater Academy Charter School in Hialeah Gardens on Wednesday.
The FDOH COVID-19 dashboard is currently down, so the county-by-county numbers are currently unavailable.
