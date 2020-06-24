First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A Heat Advisory has been issued for the Suncoast. It is expected that Heat Indexes will reach 106 to 110 between noon and 6pm today, which will increase the risk for heat exhaustion or heat stroke. These warm temperatures will last for several days and Heat Advisories will likely be issued again tomorrow. Air temperatures will be in the mid-90′s till the end of the work week. The cooling afternoon showers will occur late in the day and only build across inland areas of Hardee and DeSoto. By the end of the week the showers will be closer to the coast.