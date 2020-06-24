DeSantis signs bill for $500 million in teacher raises

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is sticking to his promise to give teachers $500 million in raises despite plummeting state revenue because of the coronavirus.
DeSantis signed the bill at a Miami-Dade County school Wednesday.
Raising teacher salaries was a top priority for DeSantis in the legislative session that ended in mid-March, just as the state was shutting down because of the pandemic.
The bill will raise the minimum teacher salary to $47,500 and provide other raises.
While DeSantis said he will have to make some other hard budget decisions, he said he’s fully committed to teacher raises.
Copyright Associated Press 2020. All rights reserved.