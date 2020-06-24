Dangerous heat index again Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The highest heat index on Wednesday was 110 in both Wauchula and Arcadia. With little change in the weather pattern we can expect more of this excessive heat to continue through Friday.
Expect mostly sunny skies again on Thursday with a 10% chance for a morning coastal storm and then a 20% for an inland storm later in the day.
The big story will be the heat. We will see a high in the low to mid 90′s with heat indices in the 105-110 range once again. This will require another heat advisory for the entire Suncoast on Thursday.
Friday will be similar to Thursday mostly sunny and little chance for cooling thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Saturday the high pressure system shifts to the north and moves over N. Florida. This will change our winds around to the east or southeast which will mean the humidity will lower somewhat. Instead of 105 to 110 feels like temperatures it will feel like upper 90′s to near 100 in the afternoon.
We will also begin to see late day storms form inland and move back toward the coast late in the day. The high on Saturday will be near 91.
Sunday the rain chance bounces up to 40% for those late day storms with a high around 90.
For boaters expect calm conditions with an isolated shower or two in the Gulf to start the day followed by mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80′s . Winds will be out of the WSW at 5-10 kts. and seas less than 2 feet.
