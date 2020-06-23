Three state ran COVID-19 testing sites closed for Tuesday after supplies exhausted

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three state ran COVID-19 testing sites on the Suncoast have all closed for today after reaching their maximum capacities.
The Mall at University Town Center (UTC) testing site reached its max of 750 people, the Lincoln Park testing site in Palmettoreached its 200 max, and the Robert L Taylor community complex testing site in the Newtown community of Sarasota reached its maximum of 300 people.
The Robert L. Taylor Community Complex testing site will reopen on Wednesday at 8:00 a.m., and the Mall at UTC and Lincoln Park testing sites will reopen on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.
