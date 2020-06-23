Suncoast homeless outreach teams assisting homeless individuals to help fight the spread of COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Homeless outreach organizations are diligently checking in on homeless individuals and screening them for COVID-19 symptoms.
For the past month, they have provided masks and hand sanitizer to help homeless individuals fight the spread of COVID-19.
“We had to get together as a community and as a whole and discuss what we thought it be appropriate in terms of what extra things they do not have that the general population does. One of those things was access to bathrooms, showers, and handwashing stations,” says Krystal Fraizer, who is the Interim Coordinator of the city of Sarasota’s Homeless Outreach Team Program or “HOT Program”.
Both Manatee and Sarasota County created designated areas for homeless individuals to have access to hygiene stations.
“Both of the counties have been doing an amazing job. Our service providers are making sure that they continue to promote social distancing and promote washing hands. The City Of Sarasota are keeping up with their hygiene stations. To make sure that people have something to maintain their hygiene. And Manatee County, they provide those as well. The good news is those who are on the street currently who are in homelessness, Have those basic necessities they need to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” says Chris Johnson, who is the CEO of The Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness.
The Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness and the city of Sarasota’s “HOT Program” have been going out to the homeless population to give them access to COVID-19 testing.
“We offer free testing for them and they had an amazing turnout. We were very fortunate out of the mass, one tested positive. We were able to contact them. They were able to be made aware of the precautions in certain services that are made available to them,” explains Frazier.
