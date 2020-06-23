Sarasota County needs poll workers for 2020 election

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is in need of poll workers for the August 18 Primary Election and November 3 General Election. Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner stated that the pandemic has made it difficult to adequately staff polling locations.
To be a poll worker, one must:
- be a registered voter of Sarasota County (or be at least 16 years of age and pre-registered to vote),
- be able to read, write and speak English,
- complete state-mandated training prior to each election, and
- be willing to work a minimum of 14 hours on election day, from 6 a.m. until after the polls have closed (7 p.m.) and all tasks have been completed.
Poll workers are paid for training and for working at the polls. The total compensation ranges from $160 to $275, depending on the position worked. They are also recruiting bilingual (English-Spanish) workers.
If you are interested in becoming a poll worker, visit SarasotaVotes.com. You can complete and submit your application online in just a few minutes.
# # #
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.