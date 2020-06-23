Saharan dust to stay to our south and west for now

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A large area of high pressure will remain anchored over S. Florida for the next 2 days. This will act as a blocking pattern to the African dust which is making its way through the Caribbean at this time.
This same high pressure system will bring us generally westerly winds which will make things very uncomfortable through Friday. We are talking heat indices in the 103-107 range Thursday and Friday.
We will see plenty of sunshine over the next several days with only a very small chance for a late day storm and most of those will be well inland pushing toward the E. coast. The rain chance is 20% near the coast and 30% inland through Friday.
The dust will continue to be blown into the W. Gulf of Mexico on Friday and Saturday. We will get brushed by some of it later this week but look to avoid the heavy part of this dust.
It will make for some vibrant sunsets over the weekend and possibly sunrises once the dust circles around the SE U.S. and heads back out to the Atlantic.
Speaking of the weekend expect to see mostly sunny skies in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and a 30% chance for late days storms coming back toward the W. coast later in the day. The high on Saturday will be in the low 90′s.
Sunday we will see a 40% chance for late day storms developing inland and moving toward the coast in the afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday near 90.
Tropical storm Dolly will continue to stay out the sea as it moves to the ENE and eventually weakens on late Wednesday and then gets absorbed by a mid latitude cyclone. Four down 11-13 more to go according to the experts.
