MLB Plans to Schedule 60-Game Regular Season starting July 23rd or 24th

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred, Jr. announced Tuesday that Major League Baseball expects to begin its 2020 regular season on July 23rd or July 24th.
The announcement comes after the MLB Players Association accepted the health and safety protocols that will guide MLB’s return to the field. Players are expected to report for training on July 1st.
According to an MLB press release, “The health and safety of players and employees will remain MLB’s foremost priorities in its return to play. MLB is working with a variety of public health experts, infectious disease specialists and technology providers on a comprehensive approach that aims to facilitate a safe return.”
The vast majority of teams are expected to conduct training at the ballparks in their primary home cities.
Commissioner Manfred said: “Major League Baseball is thrilled to announce that the 2020 season is on the horizon. We have provided the Players Association with a schedule to play 60 games and are excited to provide our great fans with Baseball again soon.”
It’s also expected that team travel will be minimal and games will focused on geography (East vs. East, Central vs. Central, and West vs. West) including inter-league games.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.