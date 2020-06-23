MCSO deputies searching for missing 79-year-old man

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are searching for missing 79-year-old man who was last seen in Bradenton on Monday.
Deputies say Delbert Brower had a phone call with his daughter around 5:30 p.m. and she says that he sounded disoriented during the call, and later calls to him went straight to his voicemail.
The call happened while he was in the Manatee Oaks community located in the 4600 block of 25th Court East.
According to deputies, investigative means have led them to believe that Brower could possibly be in or headed to the Port St. Lucie area.
He may have driven his vehicle, a red 2017 Hyundai Elantra with a Florida tag number that reads (YH60W). Deputies say Brower has health issues and problems with his memory.
Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
