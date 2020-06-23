Manatee County announces new $17.5 million Coronavirus assistance plan

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents and business owners in Manatee County who have experienced financial difficulty due to the pandemic will finally be able to catch a break.
On Tuesday, the Manatee County Commissioners approved a plan that will provide $17.5 million in financial assistance that will help those hit the hardest. This funding plan is phase one of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act. The funding will be distributed through the state into Public Health/Safety, Economic Recovery, Community Health/Wellbeing and Government/Community facilities.
Funds that will be available will have restrictions and can only be used for expenses incurred during the pandemic between March 1 and December 30, 2020.
More details on funding will be announced at a virtual information session on July 9 and 10. Specific details of the meetings will be announced next week.
