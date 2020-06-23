First Alert Weather: Hot and getting hotter

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will be the major driver in today’s forecast. The flow of air is be a generally light west wind that will tend to push the sea-breeze inland and focus showers and thunderstorms in Hardee and DeSoto counties. As the storms form they will be driven eastward toward the other coast. Rain chance at our beaches is less than 10% and in inland communities about a 30% coverage should be expected. Severe weather is not expected. High Heat Indexes are expected this afternoon which could exceed 100 degrees. Remember the Heat Index is is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. Perspiration is our bodies natural air conditioner, but if the humidity is too high the perspiration can not evaporate and thereby cool the body. We then overheat and heat stress or heat exhaustion may follow. These conditions will be especially true in several days when the air temperatures rise another couple of degrees.