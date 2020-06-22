Two Manatee County Zip Codes are now Red Zones

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the weekend, the number of people who have tested positive for Coronavirus nearly doubled in Manatee County.
Now, there are two zip codes that are COVID-19 red zones on the Florida Dept of Heath Dashboard maps.
The Zip Code 34421, includes the city of Palmetto, Memphis, and Rubonia --
As of Monday morning, there are 324 people who have tested positive for Coronavirus.
Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant says the state-run COVID testing site in Lincoln Park has helped give a better picture of how many people in the city who have the virus.
“Senator Galvano he had three choices for putting a testing center and so he opted for Lincoln Park, thank goodness, in Palmetto. It has been really helpful.” ... “The percentages have gone up but on the other hand, I think we’re probably doing a better job reaching people,” says Mayor Bryant.
In zip code 34208, there are 418 people who have tested positive for Coronavirus.
Within the zip code, MCR Health runs a COVID testing site and has seen an increase in testing in the last week
”Definitely seen a surge. We were about out of 12.3% positive rate then we got down to a 5.7% positive rate and now we’re up to 10% again. As of yesterday, there are 500 test results pending. From those numbers, you can definitely see an increase just from when we first opened up,” explained Patrick Carnegie, who is the President and CEO of MCR Health.
So far, these two zip codes are the only COVID red zones on the Suncoast.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.