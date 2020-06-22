Sarasota Memorial Hospital experts answer some questions regarding coronavirus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two leading experts from Sarasota Memorial Hospital addressing some concerns people have regarding coronovirus. A big question, are there enough beds for coronavirus patients, especially since there has been a recent spike in cases in Florida. One of the experts says there are currently six patients with the virus at SMH and they have up to fifty-eight beds available and more if the need arises.
“The hospital if you look at admissions, it was zero to one a week ago, zero to one a day, probably an average of .6 or so,” said Dr. Kirk Voelker, Director of Clinical Research at SMH. “Now it’s one to two a day, so maybe an average of 1.5, so really not anywhere near levels that need to overwhelm the hospital.”
Another big question is how to stop the spread of coronavirus and the spike we’re now seeing in Florida. One expert tells us wearing a face mask and social distancing is the best way right now.
“Wearing a mask is more an act of solidarity, we’re trying to protect others by wearing a mask in public,” said Dr. Manuel Gordilla, an Infectious Disease Specialist at SMH. “The main protection is not for you the wearer, it’s going to be for everybody else. So in these challenging times that’s going to be very critical.”
Sarasota Memorial Hospital says the average age of coronavirus patients at their hospital is 72-years-old.
