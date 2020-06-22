Need for recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma along the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -SunCoast Blood Bank is asking anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 to come into one of their centers and donate their plasma within the next week.
The center said they are in dire need of convalescent plasma and currently don’t have enough of the product to supply local hospitals. As the number of COVID-19 cases rise in the state, there are more patients with Coronavirus in the hospital. Health professionals say if a COVID-19 patient can be kept off a ventilator, that’s the best course of action. Physicians say convalescent plasma has the ability to do that.
A person who donates their recovered plasma can provide four treatments. But, blood types do play a role into who can receive that plasma.
”It’s not just the plasma itself. You have to have a compatible blood type between the donor and the patient and that’s one of the issues that we’re seeing. So we need all blood types. And we’re specifically reaching out to people who had a diagnostic test. They tested positive and can show us the lab report that way we know they have the antibodies, we can take their plasma right away,” said Jayne Giroux who is the Director of Community Development for Suncoast Blood Centers.
Donating plasma takes about 45 minutes to an hour. SunCoast Blood Bank is also offering free antibody tests for donors who think they may have had COVID-19 in the past but were never tested.
For more details about making an appointment to donate convalescent plasma click here.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.