Man arrested in connection with Manatee Co. homicide

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following a shooting near a homeless camp in Manatee County.
According to officials with the Manatee County Sheriff’s office, a man was found deceased in a wooded area just east of 15th St. East. A 911 call had been placed saying that a man, identified as Robert Laycock, had just been shot in the head.
Investigators say that David Laycock, the victim’s nephew fired more than one round into a wooded area, one of which struck Robert in the head. When David realized that he had hit the victim, he fled the area on foot. David’s father, who was also in the homeless camp called 911. Laycock was apprehended Monday morning and has been charged with second-degree murder.
