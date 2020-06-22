Florida Forest Service reopens additional recreation areas, moving to cash-free point-of-sale system

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Agriculture Commissioner, Nikki Fried, and the Florida Forest Service announced on on Monday that additional recreation are reopening, and they are moving to an online, cash-free point-of-sale system.
“As we reopen additional Florida State Forest recreation areas, we encourage everyone to be cautious during COVID-19 and to take advantage of our state’s natural treasures responsibly,” Fried said. “The online, cash-free sale system will help everyone safely enjoy all that our Florida State Forests have to offer, including trailheads, campsites, and off-highway vehicle areas.”
The following are some of the dates that you need to know about about:
- June 24: Annual Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) passes will be available for purchase. Passes are valid for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2020 and ends June 30, 2021.
- July 1: Day-use passes for recreation areas, including trailheads and OHV riding areas, will be available for purchase.
- July 10: Group campsites, picnic pavilions and group recreation areas will reopen with a capacity limit of 50 people.
To purchase passes or to make a campsite reservation, visit the Florida State Forest website or call 877-879-3859.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.