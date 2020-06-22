Florida COVID-19 cases climb over 100K

(WWSB) - Florida COVID-19 totals hit a grim milestone Monday morning as confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 100,217. The cases involve 98,047 Florida residents. The Department of Health also confirmed 3,173 deaths related to the virus.
Some businesses and restaurants in the Suncoast have decided to briefly shutdown due to increasing numbers of the virus. Gov. Ron DeSantis has repeatedly reminded the media that numbers will spike as the state increases testing. The governor also urged businesses to enforce rules regarding masks and social distancing.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 1,977 Residents: 1,962 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 15
Conditions and Care Deaths: 126 Hospitalizations* Residents: 249 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 919 (47%) Female: 1,053 (53%) Unknown/No data: 8 (<1%)
Race: Black: 237 (12%) White: 1,154 (59%) Other: 179 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 392 (20%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 630 (32%) Not-Hispanic: 885 (45%) Unknown/No Data: 447 (23%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 992 Residents: 967 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 25
Conditions and Care Deaths: 94 Hospitalizations* Residents: 183 Non-Residents: 10
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 55
Gender: Male: 439 (45%) Female: 527 (54%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 63 (7%) White: 726 (75%) Other: 79 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 99 (10%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 125 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 690 (71%) Unknown/No Data: 152 (16%)
