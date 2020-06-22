First Alert Weather: Very hot afternoon with a chance for strong storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure located with a center very close to the Suncoast will cause very light winds today. Also, skies will bring lots of sunshine today and, when combined with the sink air of the high pressure ridge, our temperatures will be very warm. With air temperatures in the low 90′s and the moisture making it feel like 100, the sea-breeze will form and receive no resistance to moving well inland. As it does so the trigger mechanism for thunderstorm will kick in and inland locations could get some big storms. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center puts parts of the Suncoast in a low risk of severe storms late in the day. Again, the threat is mostly inland and south.