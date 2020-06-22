FDOH reports over 103,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reported on Tuesday morning that the state has 103,503 confirmed coronavirus cases.
The cases involve 101,303 Florida residents. The Department of Health also confirmed 3,238 deaths related to the virus.
Some businesses and restaurants on the Suncoast have decided to briefly shutdown due to increasing numbers of the virus.
On Monday evening, a bar near the University of Central Florida had its state alcoholic beverage license suspended for violating reopening guidelines after 13 employees and at least 28 customers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The suspension came two days after Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would begin cracking down on restaurants and bars that fail to follow coronavirus guidelines.
DeSantis has repeatedly reminded the media that numbers will spike as the state increases testing. The governor also urged businesses to enforce rules regarding masks and social distancing.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 2,013 Residents: 1,998 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 15
Conditions and Care Deaths: 127 Hospitalizations* Residents: 252 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 929 (46%) Female: 1,065 (53%) Unknown/No data: 4 (<1%)
Race: Black: 243 (12%) White: 1,212 (61%) Other: 198 (10%) Unknown/No Data: 345 (17%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 668 (33%) Not-Hispanic: 916 (46%) Unknown/No Data: 414 (21%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 1,031 Residents: 1,003 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 28
Conditions and Care Deaths: 95 Hospitalizations* Residents: 187 Non-Residents: 10
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 54
Gender: Male: 455 (45%) Female: 548 (55%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 65 (6%) White: 761 (76%) Other: 80 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 97 (10%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 130 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 721 (72%) Unknown/No Data: 152 (15%)
For a more detailed breakdown county to county, click here.
