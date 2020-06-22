Deputies and troopers investigating fatal traffic crash that occurred on South River Road in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is assisting Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) in an investigation regarding a fatal accident that took place in Englewood on Monday afternoon.
This incident took place around 2:40 p.m. on South River Road at the curve just north of Winchester Boulevard and reports say it involved two pick-up trucks.
River Road is currently closed northbound and southbound and deputies say it will remain closed for the next few hours.
All motorists should avoid the area at this time.
No further information is available at this time.
