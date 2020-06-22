Attorney General warning Floridians about potential contact tracing scams involving COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Attorney General, Ashley Moody, is warning Florida residents about contact tracing scams that have been happening as of recently.
Health officials in the state are calling people who may have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 to help slow the spread of the virus.
However, scammers have been mimicking these calls in an attempt to steal personal information.
If you receive a call from someone who claims to be a contact tracer, you need to take the proper steps to confirm that the call is from your local health department.
The following are the proper steps to take and things to know:
- Legitimate tracers will not ask for birthdates.
- Legitimate tracers will not ask for your social security number or your banking information.
- Legitimate tracers will not reveal the identity of the person you are believed to have been in contact with who has tested positive for COVID-19.
- If a call seems suspicious, hang up the phone.
For more information about these scams, visit this website.
