24-year-old man arrested and charged with second degree murder for homicide committed in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies have arrested 24-year-old David Laycock and he is being charged with second degree murder for a homicide that occurred in Bradenton on Saturday morning.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) had been searching for David after learning he was the alleged suspect that was responsible for the murder of his uncle that happened in an incident during the early morning hours of Saturday in Bradenton.
This incident took place around 12:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of 57th Avenue East.
Deputies say they responded to a 911 call at Mike’s Mini Mart, and when they arrived they learned that a man was down in the wooded area just east of 15th Street East. Reports say the caller told law enforcement that his brother had been shot in the head.
According to deputies, they went inside the homeless camp and found Robert Laycock, 42, and after further assistance from EMS he was confirmed deceased from what authorities say appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the head.
Deputies say further investigation revealed that the man’s nephew, David, fired more than one round into a wooded area and one of the bullets struck his uncle in the head.
According to law enforcement officers, when he realized his uncle was shot, David ran away from the scene on foot before his father called 911.
David was located on Monday morning and booked into the Manatee County Jail
