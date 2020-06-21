Some Suncoast restaurants temporarily close following spike in Florida coronavirus cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The recent spike in coronavirus cases in Florida have some Suncoast restaurant owners concerned. Places live Selva Grill have decided to temporarily close. Here’s part of the message callers receive.
”Thanks for calling Selva, we are voluntarily closed currently while we assess the outbreak in Sarasota.”
A message posted on their facebook page and on the front door of their Main Street restaurant says they will resume regular business hours on Thursday, July 2nd.
“I could understand why they would be nervous because of the up with COVID,” said Janet Lang, a Selva Grill customer.. “But it’s very sad for us because we really enjoy it, so we’re kind of sad that they are closed right now.”
Selva is not the only place that’s closed currently. Just up Main Street, Evie’s Tavern and Grill has temporarily shut down saying at this time they are closed because of COVID. The message went on to say they will reopen at a future date. Their other locations are still open.
On Hillview Street in Sarasota, the Pacific Rim Restaurant temporarily closing their doors, posting a message saying that an infectious person has recently been in their restaurant.
“I think it’s awful, I think Sarasota is blessed being a good foodie town, so we love seeing new restaurants and old restaurants and old friends” said Rob Campbell, a Siesta Key resident. “But I think a lot of them are smart to have to reclose.”
Campbell went on to say that a lot of people are still not being careful with social distancing and wearing a face mask. Governor Ron DeSantis says the Department of Business and Professional Regulations is expected to start enforcing capacity limits soon.
Some of the restaurants that have temporarily closed either did not want to comment about this or could not be reached for a comment.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.