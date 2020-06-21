First Alert Weather: Sunday, June 21, 2020 - Summertime weather pattern continues across the Suncoast

A typical summertime weather pattern continues across the Suncoast to start the workweek. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny with afternoon highs climbing into the low 90s. Dew points will be in the oppressive range, which will allow heat indices to range anywhere from 99-102 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop along the sea breeze during the afternoon and evening favoring inland locations. Winds will be out of the west shifting to the west northwest at 5-10 mph.