First Alert Weather: Sunday, June 21, 2020 - Summertime weather pattern continues across the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
One or two lingering showers are possible for interior locations mainly east of I-75, otherwise expect mostly clear skies. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 70s and winds will be light out of the west at 5 mph.
A typical summertime weather pattern continues across the Suncoast to start the workweek. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny with afternoon highs climbing into the low 90s. Dew points will be in the oppressive range, which will allow heat indices to range anywhere from 99-102 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop along the sea breeze during the afternoon and evening favoring inland locations. Winds will be out of the west shifting to the west northwest at 5-10 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index will be 11.7, which is extreme. Seas will be 1-2 feet with smooth conditions on bay and inland waters. Be aware of isolated thunderstorms that could develop along the coast.
