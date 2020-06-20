Juneteenth celebration in Newtown

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A Juneteenth festival was held Saturday in Newtown. Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.
One of the Co-Organizers of the festival, Mac Gaudin, said this was the first time in the past couple of years there was an event celebrating the holiday in Newtown. He said it was important to hold the event this year because of what is currently happening within the United States .
"Juneteenth was called freedom day. And we're just trying to collectively heal together in the most effective and productive, and peaceful way possible," said Gaudin.
The event took place on Martin Luther King Jr Way. The street was filled with local vendors, music, and community members coming together to honor their ancestors as well as offer each other support.
"We've gone through a lot this year. We've gone through a lot in the last couple of years. And this event is not political. It's more cultural, it's more historical, and this right here is the way the community heals together. Decompresses together, and really builds together," said Gaudin.
While the holiday celebrates freedom, attendees acknowledge that there is still a lot that needs to be done.
"We can't let history repeat itself. So the best way not to let history repeat itself is for us to go out there make moves and just make a change," said Mafalda Henry, who traveled from Tampa to attend the event.
Organizers hope from this year's festival they can continue to help make change for their community by pulling together resources and people who all have the common goal of bettering their community.
"Let's keep this going on. Let's not just let this be a social media thing, but actually put it into action in our communities. Because while sharing information is great, it's most effective when you're able to hit the ground and be able to really let your community feel you tangibly," said Gaudin.
He went on to say he hopes events which bring out local vendors and organizations don’t just happen once a year. Gaudin said having a market place which showcases different local businesses could help with economic growth within their community.
