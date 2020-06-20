First Alert Weather: Saturday, June 20, 2020 - Warm Father’s Day with rain chances in the afternoon and evening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
A few lingering showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out for interior locations before midnight. There is a lot of upper level dry air, which has limited the amount of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be out of the west northwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70s.
For Father’s Day, temperatures will warm quickly with afternoon highs topping out in the low 90s, with feel-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 98°-101°. Skies will be mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing off the sea breeze and from the heating of the day. Winds will be out of the west shifting to the west northwest in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index will be at 11.5, which is extreme. Limit the amount of time you are in the sun and apply sunscreen as needed. Seas will be 1-2 feet with smooth conditions on bay and inland waters.
