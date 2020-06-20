Deputies: Man wanted for murder of uncle that occurred on Saturday morning in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a 24-year-old man that is allegedly responsible for the death of his uncle that occurred in the early morning hours on Saturday in Bradenton.
This incident took place around 12:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of 57th Avenue East.
Deputies say they responded to a 911 call at Mike’s Mini Mart, and when they arrived they learned that a man was down in the wooded area just east of 15th Street East. Reports say the caller told law enforcement that his brother had been shot in the head.
According to deputies, they went inside the homeless camp and found Robert Laycock, 42, and after further assistance from EMS he was confirmed deceased from what authorities say appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the head.
Deputies say further investigation revealed that the man’s nephew, David Laycock, 24, fired more than one round into a wooded area and one of the bullets struck his uncle in the head.
According to law enforcement officers, when he realized his uncle was shot, David ran away from the scene on foot before his father called 911.
Deputies say there is a second degree murder warrant out for David and they are looking for him now. He has previously been booked into jail before on previous charges.
Anyone with any information about this incident or David'‘s whereabouts should contact MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.