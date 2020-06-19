Weekend looking good

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some slightly drier air is moving in on Saturday which means only a few scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Most of the storms will be inland but one or two will make a break toward the coast in the afternoon and evening.
Expect a sunny start Saturday with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Should be really nice beach weather. Remember to keep your distance if going to the beach and you should keep a safe distance from other people who will be on the beach. The rain chance on Saturday and Sunday is at 30%.
Winds will be generally light out of the NE turning to the NW near the coast as the sea breeze develops. Great weather for boating as seas will be less than 2 feet and bays and inland waters will be smooth.
For Father’s day expect mostly sunny skies to start and only a few scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. The high will be near 90.
Monday we start to see a slow return of moisture moving in and rain chances going higher. We will get back to a more typical afternoon and evening thunderstorm pattern to develop once again and continue through much of the work week.
Tuesday will be the wettest day with a 50-60 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms.
The astronomical start of Summer begins on Saturday at 5:44 p.m. known as the Summer Solstice. The sun’s most direct rays will be positioned over 23 1/2 degrees N. Latitude. It will be the longest day of the year.
Happy Father’s day to all the dad’s out there.
