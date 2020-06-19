University of South Florida Giving $20 Million in Financial Relief to Students for Fall Semester

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Colleges and Universities on the Suncoast are set to re-open in August. However, with the threat of the coronavirus continuing into the fall and maybe even next year, students are concerned about not only their academic plans, but their financial circumstances, as well.
That’s why one local university is trying to help ease that worry. The University of South Florida is giving $20 million in scholarships for this upcoming semester to support students during these uncertain times.
The university began awarding the "We Got U-S-F" scholarship to nearly 22,000 full-time undergraduate and graduate students this week. The scholarships will range anywhere from 500-dollars to more than two thousand depending on each student's academic plan, but it comes out to about 80% tuition of one course. Every student at USF will receive this help, except for those who have already received other USF scholarships or have their full tuition covered by financial aid.
“These are stressful times. There’s a lot of anxiety out there in the community, and we’re doing what we can do to help our students. This is about getting money in students’ hands because we know they need it, but a lot of it is that we want them to keep going and graduate. We want them to finish their degree,” Glen Besterfield, Dean of Admissions told ABC7.
It’s important to note that students do not need to apply. USF will finish notifying those being awarded the scholarship by the end of next week.
