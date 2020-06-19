University of South Florida Giving $20 Million in Financial Relief to Students for Fall Semester

The university began awarding the "We Got U-S-F" scholarship to nearly 22,000 full-time undergraduate and graduate students this week. The scholarships will range anywhere from 500-dollars to more than two thousand depending on each student's academic plan, but it comes out to about 80% tuition of one course. Every student at USF will receive this help, except for those who have already received other USF scholarships or have their full tuition covered by financial aid.