Some Suncoast restaurants re-closing as Covid cases climb

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Did you have plans to eat on Main Street this weekend? Well, you may have to wait until the holiday two weeks from now. With the sudden increase in coronavirus cases here in Florida and on the Suncoast, many restaurants are taking safety precautions and closing up shop just weeks after their much anticipated re-openings.
Selva Grill on Main Street announced their closing in a Facebook post yesterday. They are voluntarily closing for 2 weeks while assessing the current outbreak. Selva will resume normal business hours Thursday, July 2nd at 5 p.m.
They are however encouraging customers to make a reservation when they re-open to ensure a table during the holiday weekend.
Evie’s Tavern and Grill also announced their closing in a Facebook post saying all employees will be tested in the meantime. There is still no word on when they will re-open.
It’s important to note that if you are out in public, it’s encouraged to wear a face covering to not only protect yourself but others around you.
