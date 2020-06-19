Sheriff: Nokomis man arrested after threatening the Black Lives Matter movement

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Nokomis man is in jail after sheriff’s officials say he posted several threatening messages on social media targeted at the Black Lives Matter movement.
An anonymous tip led officials to posts on Instagram and Snapchat by Quintin Adkins, 22. The videos appeared to depict Adkins brandishing, loading, and firing several weapons including at least three assault rifles, while threatening to attend a Black Lives Matter demonstration with the intention of shooting everyone in attendance.
Detectives located Adkins Thursday and took him into custody on a single count of Written Threats to Kill. The statute was amended in 2018 after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting to include threats of mass shootings or terrorism.
He was booked into the Sarasota County Correctional Facility where he remains without bond.
