Plume of Saharan dust to bring potential impacts as it arrives to parts of Florida next week

Usually during this time of year, we are watching for tropical storms and hurricanes, but instead a cloud of dust is headed towards the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico, to the Gulf coast states. It’s called the Saharan dust layer. This will allow a decrease in tropical activity due to pockets of dry air taking up the moisture over a vast region. It will also provide vibrant sunsets here on the Suncoast, which is due to the sun interacting with the orange and red dust particles in the air. However, the dust particles can have an effect on your health, primarily targeting the respiratory systems.