People celebrating Juneteenth locally and nationally

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There were celebrations nationwide which also included marches and protests. This is the way so many people are remembering Juneteenth. It’s a day marking the moment back in 1865 when the Emancipation Proclamation freed African American Slaves. Newtown activist Valerie Buchand tells us she has mixed feelings about this day, saying there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.
“This is the day that the white slaves were freed, not us. ours came two years later” said Buchand. “And we still aren’t free, we’re not anywhere close to free because we’re not treated equally”
Although many celebrations took place today all over the country, Newtown will be celebrating Juneteenth tomorrow with a street festival featuring vendors, food and live music. One of the organizers of the event says it’s important to recognize Juneteenth especially in today’s world.
“Juneteenth is so impactful and important because it signifies all of us as a collective that are free and how it correlates today,” said Mac Gaudin, a co-organizer of the Newtown Juneteenth Festival. “We have a lot of challenges that we’re facing within the African American community and within America in general, and I think more so now than ever there’s a real need for unity”
Newtown’s Juneteenth event takes place Saturday afternoon beginning at 1 o’clock. It’s happening in the 1900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.