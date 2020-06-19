Parts of Holmes, Coquina Beaches to be closed during Anna Maria Island renourishment

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S Army Corps of Engineers will begin an extensive beach renourishment to restock a 5.5-mile stretch of beach from northern Holmes Beach to the southern end of Coquina Beach at Longboat Pass.
The renourishment project will cause sections of these beaches to be closed. The project is scheduled to begin during the first week of July. Construction will start at 78th Street North in Holmes Beach and continue south to Coquina Beach.
The project schedule calls for restocking about 300-feet of beach per day, baring weather delays, the project should be complete by the end of October.
“This beach nourishment management program is very much like a roadway or other such infrastructure, as in once it is built, it must be maintained,” said Charlie Hunsicker, Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources Director. “The work you see is maintenance that will help ensure continued presence of a sandy beach and storm protection for the upland, as well as provide important nesting habitat for endangered sea turtles and shorebirds.”
You can find out more about closures by clicking here.
