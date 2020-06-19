Juneteenth Festival to be held in Sarasota this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation Friday commemorating Juneteenth, or Juneteenth Independence Day, which is the traditional observance of the end of slavery in the United States. The holiday marks the moment that President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was received in Galveston, Texas.
Sarasota will be holding a celebration on Saturday. The Juneteenth Festival will kick off at 1 p.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Way and will feature live music. Organizers are urging people to come celebrate the day of empowerment.
“Now more than ever, is it important for us to come together as a people,to Celebrate and Honor The ancestors who had to endure one of history’s Greatest atrocities and to move forward as a collective bounded together In unity, love, and Togetherness,” reads a post to the group’s event page.
