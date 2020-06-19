First Alert Weather: Drier air moves in just in time for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our atmosphere remains moist enough to support scattered showers today. Like yesterday the focus for the storms will be inland, but along the coast a mid morning or early afternoon storm is possible. After that, the sea-breeze will carry showers inland. With the day time heating adding to the energy of the storms, the heaviest of the rain will also be well inland later in the afternoon.
Over the weekend some dry air will move in from the west. This will reduce the rain chance for both Saturday and Fathers Day on Sunday. High pressure building in will bring light and variable winds and boating weather should be lovely. Beach weather will also be nice with only a few thunderstorms possible.
