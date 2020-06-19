DeSantis holds steady on keeping Florida open as COVID-19 cases hit nearly 90K

(Source: AP)
By ABC7 Staff | June 19, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT - Updated June 19 at 3:19 PM

(WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Miami to talk about COVID-19 cases and how the state will continue to protect vulnerable citizens by ramping up testing. 2 million tests, the governor said, are on the way to being administered.

The governor has frequently reminded the public that results will spike with increased testing.

The Florida Department of Health confirms 89,748 positive COVID-19 cases and 3,104 deaths statewide. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

Manataee County:

Total cases 1,649

Florida residents 1,635

Non-Florida residents 14

Gender for Florida residents

Men 750

Women 883

Unknown 2

Age for Florida residents Range 0 - 101 Median age 47

Sarasota County:

Total cases 868

Florida residents 844

Non-Florida residents 24

Gender for Florida residents

Men 369

Women 475

Unknown 0

Age for Florida residents Range 0 - 104

Median age 58

More specific county by county information can be found here.

