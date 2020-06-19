DeSantis holds steady on keeping Florida open as COVID-19 cases hit nearly 90K

(WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Miami to talk about COVID-19 cases and how the state will continue to protect vulnerable citizens by ramping up testing. 2 million tests, the governor said, are on the way to being administered.
The governor has frequently reminded the public that results will spike with increased testing.
The Florida Department of Health confirms 89,748 positive COVID-19 cases and 3,104 deaths statewide. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
Manataee County:
Total cases 1,649
Florida residents 1,635
Non-Florida residents 14
Gender for Florida residents
Men 750
Women 883
Unknown 2
Age for Florida residents Range 0 - 101 Median age 47
Sarasota County:
Total cases 868
Florida residents 844
Non-Florida residents 24
Gender for Florida residents
Men 369
Women 475
Unknown 0
Age for Florida residents Range 0 - 104
Median age 58
More specific county by county information can be found here.
