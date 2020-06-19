Coast Guard’s Living Marine Resources rescue sea turtle

LONG KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard’s Living Marine Resource crew rescued an entangled sea turtle near Long Key.
Station Marathon received a call Thursday from Marathon Turtle Hospital requesting assistance to retrieve an injured sea turtle that was entangled in crab pots off the coast of Long Key. A small-response boat was dispatched.
The sea turtle had sustained lacerations to its back left flipper. The Coast Guard crew was able to safely untangle and transport the turtle to hospital staff waiting on the shore.
Nearly all species of sea turtle are classified as “Endangered” under the Environmental Protection Agency’s Endangered Species Act. They face habitat destruction and accidental capture in fishing gear. As a reminder, sea turtle nesting season is underway and environmental groups want to remind everyone to never disturb a nesting site.
