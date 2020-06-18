Supreme Court rules that Trump can’t end DACA program

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This morning the Supreme Court justices making a huge decision in favor of the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, by a 5 to 4 vote. The Obama-era program protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation. President Trump was pushing hard to end the program. There is a lot of relief from many people both locally and nationally.
“At the beginning I thought that we weren’t going to be successful because there was so much controversy around it,” said Luz Corcuera, Executive Director of UnidosNow. “But when I saw the arguments in favor and against it and the majority finally said we are going to continue protecting the DACA program, we’re going to continue protecting the young people who are under this umbrella, it was pure joy.”
21-year-old Lucero Guzman is a Sarasota resident who is a former DACA recipient. She came to the United States from Mexico when she was around two-years-old. Guzman says DACA has opened up a world of opportunities for her and so many others.
“I think when I was younger the number one thing was not feeling left out anymore, it really was something that bothered me as a 16-year-old,” said Guzman. “Seeing everyone around me getting their licenses, getting their permits, driving around hanging out with people whenever they wanted to, getting a job at the mall. I didn’t do any of that, I couldn’t do any of that until DACA came into my life.”
Now Guzman has that and more. She’s a college student at USF Sarasota-Manatee studying biology. She and countless others were happy to hear the Supreme Court’s ruling on the DACA program.
“I think it’s a step in the right direction, but overall I think it’s just a sign that the fight continues because unfortunately this hasn’t been the first attack on DACA, and I don’t think it will be the last either,” said Guzman. “But I do think that it shows that people are listening to DACA students to DACA recipients. People are understanding that we contribute.”
