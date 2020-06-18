State reports 3,061 COVID-19 deaths, 85,926 cases

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health released its Thursday update at 11 a.m. As Gov. DeSantis assures that he will continue to work to protect Florida’s most vulnerable citizens, the DOH continues its work reporting novel coronavirus cases.
The COVID-19 Dashboard lists 85,926 positive cases of COVID-19 involving 83,854 Florida residents.
The state is also reporting 3,061 deaths. It’s an increase of 43 reported deaths since Wednesday. As of yesterday, the DOH confirmed it had processed over 1.4 million tests.
The governor has frequently reminded the public that results will spike with increased testing. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 1,548 Residents: 1,536 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 12
Conditions and Care Deaths: 122 Hospitalizations* Residents: 242 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 48
Gender: Male: 705 (46%) Female: 829 (54%) Unknown/No data: 2 (<1%)
Race: Black: 226 (15%) White: 1,001 (65%) Other: 144 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 165 (11%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 530 (35%) Not-Hispanic: 787 (51%) Unknown/No Data: 219 (14%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 833 Residents: 809 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 24
Conditions and Care Deaths: 92 Hospitalizations* Residents: 179 Non-Residents: 10
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 59
Gender: Male: 354 (44%) Female: 455 (56%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 58 (7%) White: 648 (80%) Other: 60 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 43 (5%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 99 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 623 (77%) Unknown/No Data: 87 (11%)
