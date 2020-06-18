State reports 3,061 COVID-19 deaths, 85,926 cases

By ABC7 Staff | June 18, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 11:17 AM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health released its Thursday update at 11 a.m. As Gov. DeSantis assures that he will continue to work to protect Florida’s most vulnerable citizens, the DOH continues its work reporting novel coronavirus cases.

The COVID-19 Dashboard lists 85,926 positive cases of COVID-19 involving 83,854 Florida residents.

The state is also reporting 3,061 deaths. It’s an increase of 43 reported deaths since Wednesday. As of yesterday, the DOH confirmed it had processed over 1.4 million tests.

The governor has frequently reminded the public that results will spike with increased testing. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

Manatee County:

Total Cases: 1,548   Residents: 1,536   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 12

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 122   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 242     Non-Residents: 2

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 48

Gender:   Male: 705  (46%)   Female: 829 (54%)   Unknown/No data: 2 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 226  (15%)   White: 1,001  (65%)   Other: 144  (9%)   Unknown/No Data: 165  (11%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 530  (35%)   Not-Hispanic: 787  (51%)   Unknown/No Data: 219  (14%)

Sarasota County:

Total Cases: 833   Residents: 809   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 24

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 92   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 179     Non-Residents: 10

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 59

Gender:   Male: 354  (44%)   Female: 455 (56%)   Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 58  (7%)   White: 648  (80%)   Other: 60  (7%)   Unknown/No Data: 43  (5%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 99  (12%)   Not-Hispanic: 623  (77%)   Unknown/No Data: 87  (11%)

