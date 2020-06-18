Senior Friendship Centers helping seniors fight loneliness during the pandemic

The Senior Friendship Center is a good place where seniors along the Suncoast can get the social interaction they need. For those who do not want to leave their house, they offer a variety of zoom classes where seniors can interact with others. The center also has been slowly opening back up. Right now they have reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some popular classes are now offered in person at the facility like their balance movement class. The Senior Friendship Center’s Center Manager, April Moschini, said they are working to teach seniors how to get back to daily life during this difficult time.