Road to Recovery: Florida Businesses Are Hopeful for a Boom in the Economy

“I think we’re going to stay consistently busy through summer and through fall. School is officially out, so people are going to start traveling sooner than they did before. During the fall, people who weren’t able to come in April or May, are going to say they have time now to come in the fall, so we’re expecting a big boom in the fall also,” explained JoMarie Alicea, the Rental Manager of A Paradise Vacation Rentals in Anna Maria Island.