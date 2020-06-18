A manatee and her baby calf successfully released into the Sarasota Bay after being rescued Mothers Day weekend

Gretchen Lovewell, a Stranding Investigations Manager at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium says, “Mote was there to help with the rescue and help with the release. Our colleagues at FWC led the rescue and organized it all. Then SeaWorld did all the amazing work to get her rehabbed and back out here. The fact that we are here in just over a month from when we rescued her is really remarkable and amazing.”