Manatee County accepting applications for Healthcare Advisory Board

Applications are due July 13 at 5 p.m. The application may be found online A resume or C.V. is also required for consideration for appointment to this advisory board. Please note, all information provided within applications will be made public. For more information, call Joshua Barnett at (941) 749-3030 or email to joshua.barnett@mymanatee.org. All applicants must complete the new form, even if they have applied previously since the application has been updated.