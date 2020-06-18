Manatee County accepting applications for Healthcare Advisory Board

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is accepting applications for two representatives of the business community to serve on the Manatee County Health Care Advisory Board.
The board is, a volunteer group that evaluates, monitors and discusses the healthcare system in Manatee County and makes recommendations to the County Commission regarding the funding of healthcare services.
Those who wish to apply should have knowledge about the healthcare industry and be willing to meet a minimum of eight times per year on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 5 - 7 p.m. Other meetings could be scheduled.
Applications are due July 13 at 5 p.m. The application may be found online A resume or C.V. is also required for consideration for appointment to this advisory board. Please note, all information provided within applications will be made public. For more information, call Joshua Barnett at (941) 749-3030 or email to joshua.barnett@mymanatee.org. All applicants must complete the new form, even if they have applied previously since the application has been updated.
