FPL warns of scams regarding disconnection notices

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 has recently had viewers reach out to us regarding phone scams involving Florida Power and Light. The company has a portion of its website dedicated to common scams involving them and how to know when someone is trying to take advantage of you.
Frequently used deceptions include:
- A scammer pretending to be a Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) employee and insists your account is delinquent. Caller ID may even falsely display FPL’s number by spoofing.
- The caller threatens to turn off power to your home or business within an hour if payment isn’t made immediately.
- The caller demands immediate payment only with a prepaid card or wire transfer and provides a call back number that mimics our customer service line.
Florida Power and Light assures customers that the company will never ask for payment via wire transfer or prepaid card and will never ask for information such as social security numbers. If you receive a phone call like any of the ones mentioned above, hang up immediately.
