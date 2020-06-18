First Alert Weather: Rain returns to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The low pressure area over the Carolina’s is moving away and slowly decreasing in intensity. This will allow high pressure over the Suncoast to adjust to open a path for moisture to our south to move in. Temperatures are a bit warmer to start the day and high temperatures today will be accompanied by higher “feels like” temperatures this afternoon. Winds will be light and variable and a strong sea-breeze should develop and help trigger storms in the heat of the day. The necessary ingredients for our thunderstorms will be coming into place; heat, moisture and boundaries formed by clashing wind flows. Our rain chance goes form yesterdays 20% to today and Friday’s 60%. The time frame for the maxim chance for showers is between 3 and 7 pm.