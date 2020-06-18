Felony charges filed against alleged Tampa looters

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough State Attorney announced Thursday that the first set of felony charges against alleged looters has been filed.
11 defendants are charged with a total of 15 felony crimes in connection with rioting and looting on the nights of May 30 and 31.
“If you’re out to peacefully protest, you can expect support from our community. But if you’re out to hurt, destroy, or steal—you can expect to be held accountable under the law,” State Attorney Andrew Warren said in a press release.
The defendants are accused of actively looting and breaking into multiple businesses Hillsborough Avenue and University areas of Tampa and Temple Terrace.
The office also declined to prosecute individuals arrested while protesting peacefully.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.