Death investigation underway after Sarasota County inmate dies by suicide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office is investigating after an inmate was found dead in his cell Wednesday.
According to a release from the department, Kelbi Burson was found unresponsive around 3 p.m. and corrections officers attempted to render life-saving aid.
Wednesday morning, Burson received a 25-year prison sentence following his arrest in August 2018 on 40 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, six counts of Use of Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, three counts of Transmission of Harmful Materials to a Minor, two counts of Transmission of Lewd or Lascivious Exhibition to a Child, and a single count of Lewd or Lascivious Conduct.
Upon his return from the courthouse to the correctional facility, he was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to be housed.
Investigators say the cause of death appears to be death by asphyxiation.
